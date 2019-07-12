close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau has re-imagined 'Lion King' beautifully: Armaan Malik

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Jon Favreau has re-imagined &#039;Lion King&#039; beautifully: Armaan Malik

Los Angeles: Singer Armaan Malik, who recently attended the world premiere of "The Lion King", says the film's director Jon Favreau has re-imagined Disney's 1994 classic film beautifully.

Armaan and singer Sunidhi Chauhan were roped in to record Hindi tracks for Favreau's new live-action project. The young Indian singer met Favreau at the premiere here.

"Amazing conversation with the one and only Jon Favreau. He's re-imagined 'The Lion King' so beautifully yet retained the universal emotions that connect all of us to this film," said Armaan.

"It was also great to get his perspective on the music, among other things. Day well spent," he added.

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

 

Tags:
Jon FavreauLion KingArmaan MalikThe Lion King
Next
Story

When Shilpa Shetty turned Stone Cold

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa