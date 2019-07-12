Jon Favreau has re-imagined 'Lion King' beautifully: Armaan Malik

Los Angeles: Singer Armaan Malik, who recently attended the world premiere of "The Lion King", says the film's director Jon Favreau has re-imagined Disney's 1994 classic film beautifully.

Armaan and singer Sunidhi Chauhan were roped in to record Hindi tracks for Favreau's new live-action project. The young Indian singer met Favreau at the premiere here.

"Amazing conversation with the one and only Jon Favreau. He's re-imagined 'The Lion King' so beautifully yet retained the universal emotions that connect all of us to this film," said Armaan.

"It was also great to get his perspective on the music, among other things. Day well spent," he added.

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.