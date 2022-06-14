Justin Bieber postpones NYC tour following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

NEW DELHI: Justin Bieber has been forced to postpone his upcoming shows on the NYC tour at Madison Square Garden on Monday due to his ongoing health issues following the Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

"Due to Justin's ongoing medical situation, this week's Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed," the pop star's tour promoter AEG Presents shared in a statement. "Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly."

As per Billboard, the concerts were originally set to take place on Monday and Tuesday on back-to-back nights at the iconic New York City venue as part of his 'Justice World Tour.' However, the week prior to the event, the singer came down with a rare shingles outbreak known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left one side of his face paralyzed.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face," Bieber shared in an Instagram video on June 10, adding, "For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

This medical outbreak isn't the first time Bieber's ongoing world tour has been postponed. In February, his scheduled performance at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington was cancelled due to the COVID19 outbreak in his ensemble. The singer himself later tested positive for COVID-19 and postponed his February 20 concert at the TMobile Arena in Las Vegas.