'Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti': Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Heart-Wrenching Poem On Kolkata Rape -Murder Case - WATCH

Mumbai: As protests erupt across India following the tragic rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata, actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heart-wrenching poem on women's safety. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Ayushmann shared a video reciting the poem, which reflected the pain and fear many women feel in today's society.

His poem reads, "Main bhi bina Kundi lagakar soti, Kaash main bhi ladka hoti, Jhalli banke daudti udti, Saari raat doston ke saath phirti, Kaash main bhi ladka hoti..." (I would sleep without locking the door, I wish I were a boy. Carefree, I would run and fly, Roaming with friends all night, I wish I were a boy...)

Earlier in the day, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi took aim at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the sexual assault and death of the female trainee doctor.

Calling for serious punishment for the accused in the death and rape of the doctor at Kolkata's hospital,

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, mentioned that the entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

"The way the layers of the inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women. The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration," he said.

"This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?" the LoP questioned.

Further, the Congress MP asserted that every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata.

"I stand with the victim's family in this unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it is presented as an example in the society," he added.

The incident that took place on August 9, has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. The protestors were holding placards, "Justice needs to be served", "No duty without security" and "Justice delayed is Justice denied".