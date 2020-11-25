हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actor Abhishek Bachchan

Kabaddi cannot be played well without teamwork, says Abhishek Bachchan

The show, 'Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers', premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 4.

Kabaddi cannot be played well without teamwork, says Abhishek Bachchan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/bachchan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who owns the Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers, says the upcoming docu-feature, 'Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers', aims to tell the unfiltered story of Kabaddi players and inspire budding players to achieve their goals through teamwork.

"Kabaddi is one sport that cannot be played well without teamwork, and that is the ethos of our Jaipur Pink Panthers family. 'Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers' promises to take the audience on a motivational ride as the players and the team aim to win the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League. I believe, we have created a show that will engage and inspire the audience," said Abhishek.

The trailer of the show was released on Tuesday, and is directed by two-time BAFTA Scotland winner Alex Gale. It is an unscripted sports docu-series that offers a locker-room view into the players' world, love for one of the country's oldest sports and the team's persistence to win.

The show premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 4.

Tags:
Actor Abhishek BachchanKabbadi LeagueJaipur Pink PanthersSons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink PanthersAmazon Prime Video
Next
Story

Pop singer Meghan Trainor excited to celebrate baby's first Christmas in 2021
  • 92,22,216Confirmed
  • 1,34,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M41S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day