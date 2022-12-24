Kacha Badam sensation Anjali Arora wears body-hugging dress with plunging neckline, haters post nasty comments - Watch

New Delhi: The Kacha Badam fame girl Anjali Arora was recently papped at an event in Mumbai where Poonam Pandey, Nikki Tamboli, Yuvika Chaudhary and other celebs were also present. Anjali hogged the attention of the paps in a black and leopard print bodycon dress with a deep plunging neckline. She posed for the shutterbugs and videos from the event have gone viral on the internet.

Anjali Arora's sexy look got haters talking and many posted nasty comments on the social media pages where the videos were shared. She has a solid social media presence with 12.2 million followers on Instagram alone. Check out the videos here:

She recently recreated Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang song moves and shared her video dancing to the sizzling number.

Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator hot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. Meanwhile, Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.