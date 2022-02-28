हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kacha Badam singer

Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar grooves on his song in new avatar, video goes viral - WATCH!

Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller from West Bengal is back in the news and this time for his new look as in the newly released video he can be seen ditching his usual wear and opting for a never-seen-before look. 

Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar grooves on his song in new avatar, video goes viral - WATCH!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller from West Bengal who became an overnight star after his ‘Kaccha badam’ song became popular, is back in news and this time in a completely new avatar. 

In the recent viral video, Bhuban can be seen sporting coat-pant as he ditched his traditional dhoti-kurta look. 

 

He can be seen grooving to the song in his own way, while others were seen following the signature steps of the song. 

The ‘Kaccha badam’ song became so popular that even prominent personalities and Bollywood celebs were seen grooving to it with its hook-steps. 

The new video of ‘Kacha Badam’ along with Bhuban has been posted by Bengali actor Neil Bhattacharya on his official Instagram account.

Ever since the video went viral on social media, it has been viewed over 28 million times. It has also received 1.7 million likes on Instagram. 

For the unversed, Bhuban Badyakar was a simple man, who used to jingle ‘Badam Bada m Kacha Badam’ to attract customers to buy nuts from him. Later, one of the musicians Nazmu Reachat created a remix of his song, which took internet by storm.

 

