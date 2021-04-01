हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kader Khan

Kader Khan’s eldest son Abdul Quddus dies in Canada

Quddus was the eldest son of Khan with his first wife. He worked as a security officer at an airport in Canada.  

Kader Khan’s eldest son Abdul Quddus dies in Canada
File photo

New Delhi: Late actor Kader Khan's son Abdul Quddus passed away in Canada on Thursday (April 1). The cause of death was not immediately known.

Quddus was the eldest son of Khan with his first wife. He worked as a security officer at an airport in Canada.

He stayed away from films and the limelight and chose to lead a simpler life. In an interview, Khan had revealed that the decision to keep Quddus out of the showbiz was mutual and that he was happy with his job in Canada.

The veteran actor himself passed away on December 31, 2018, after complaining of "breathlessness". He was suffering from supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease. His funeral ceremony was held at ISNA mosque in Mississauga.

Khan has two other sons, Sarfaraz Khan and Shah Nawaz Khan. Sarfaraz Khan is an actor who has worked in several Bollywood films.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
