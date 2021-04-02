Kader Khan's eldest son Abdul Quddus Khan dies in Canada

MUMBAI: Abdul Quddus Khan, son of the late writer and Bollywood actor Kader Khan, passed away on Wednesday (March 31) in Canada due to kidney ailments, his family said. He was in his mid-fifties and was battling age-related ailments. According to reports, he was working as a security officer at a Canadian airport.

Quddus' brother Sarfaraz confirmed the news to PTI and said that he died at a hospital in Canada on Wednesday after battling kidney-related ailments for months. He revealed that Abdul was undergoing dialysis for months in Canada and was admitted to the hospital for the past few months because of health issues.

According to Sarfaraz, Quddus had been suffering from kidney ailments for quite some time. "My brother was on dialysis. He had kidney problems since sometime. He was in the hospital for the last five months, trying to fight it out. But yesterday in the morning he left all of us," Sarfaraz said.

For the unversed, Abdul was Kader Khan's eldest son with his first wife.

Speaking of Kader Khan, he was best known for penning some of the most powerful dialogues and his impeccable comic timing as an actor on the big screen. He got settled in Canada for the latter part of his life. On December 31, 2018, Kader Khan passed away at the age of 81 due to prolonged illness.

His son Sarfaraz said that his father and veteran actor died after battling illness for a long time. "My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness. He slipped into coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16-17 weeks," PTI quoted him saying.

The last rites of Kader Khan had taken place in Canada.