Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant, hubby Gautam Kitchlu confirms good news - PIC

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 30, 2020.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The cat is finally out of the bag! Actor Kajal Aggarwal fans have been guessing for some time now if the ‘Magadheera’ actress is expecting her first baby. Now her husband Gautam Kitchlu confirmed the good news in 2022. Taking to his Instagram, the entrepreneur shared a beautiful photo of his wife and wrote, “Here’s looking at you 2022.” However, what caught everyone's attention was the pregnant emoji that he used along with his caption.

Excited fans took to the comment section and congratulated the couple. “The most beautiful moment of both of your lives . Congrats,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Take care of you ma'am”, A third wrote, “Congratulations both of u.... Little kajal arriving soon”.

Earlier, Gautam shared a photo of himself and Kajal enjoying on a cruise ship on New Years. “#happynewyear2022 Wishing everyone good health, peace and love,” he captioned his post. In the photo, Kajal looks lovely in a gorgeous, deep green colour shimmery long dress. Gautam is dressed in a dark blue shirt and jeans in the photo.

Kajal also shared a photo from her New Year 2022 celebration on Instagram. In the picture, Gautam can be seen cradling her baby bump and hugging Kajal in the photo. “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts,” read the ‘singham’ actress post.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 30, 2020. On their first wedding anniversary Gautam shared photos of them on Instagram and wrote, “Happy 1st Anniversary my love. I don’t know how this year has flown by, but it’s been the most amazing new chapter of my life. Life’s easier when your BFF, 4 AM friend, workout buddy and travel partner is ONE. Super excited for what lies ahead”.

