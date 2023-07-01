Kajal Aggarwal Has The Sweetest Message For Samantha, Tamannaah, Rakul: Check

Some friendships are indeed very special, especially when it comes to cheering for each other and having each other’s back at all times. Speaking of which, actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal’s friendship is proof of such special bonding. This became more evident after Kajal Aggarwal held an AMA session on Instagram with her fans and answered several questions about her personal life, upcoming projects, and also her friendship with Rakul Preet, Samantha, and Tamannaah. A fan asked Kajal about her friendship with the three actresses. Replying to the fan, Kajal said that she loves to hang out with all three of them.

By sharing a throwback picture with the actresses, Kajal wrote, “All three are such lovely, self-made, committed and solid people. We have some fabulous memories together and I love hanging out with them whenever our schedules permit or we bump into each other at events/work/hotel/airports.” Kajal also tagged the three of them on her Instagram Stories.

In the picture, the actresses who seemingly attended an event can be seen posing for the camera, while smiling at each other. While Kajal can be seen in a black-and-white outfit, Rakul Preet wore a sequin white gown and Samantha looked pretty in a blue and purple dress. Tamannaah, on the other, hand looked stylish in a co-ord set.



Samantha and Rakul Preet are all love for Kajal Aggarwal

Reacting to Kajal Aggarwal's post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rakul Preet Singh also reshared the same on their Instagram Stories with heart emojis.

Kajal Aggarwal's Work Front

Kajal Aggarwal was last in the Tamil horror film Karungaapiyam, where she failed to impress the audience.

She presently has Akhil Degala's Satyabhama and director Shankar's upcoming film, Indian 2, alongside actors Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the pipeline.