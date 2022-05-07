NEW DELHI: Popular actress Kajal Aggarwal welcomed a baby boy last month. It was in January this year when she announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. During her pregnancy, Kajal often dropped several pictures on social media, leaving her fans thrilled.

She had also shared pictures from her baby shower and the actress looked stunning in it. Now, after the delivery, the actress has shared her first post on Instagram, and she captioned it as, "#feelslikesummer #raisingtemperature." Kajal has worn a high-slit gown in the picture. Check out the post below…

Well, her fans are going gaga over the picture. A fan commented, "You know what , you are so hot and beautiful." Another fan commented, u r a most beautiful angel in the earth. u r looking hot n cute like an angel." One more fan wrote, "You are Just an icon of beauty."

Kajal and Gautam got married in an intimate ceremony during the lockdown in 2020. The actress announced her pregnancy on January 8 in a statement that read, "I am so excited to meet my little one this year, I couldn't be happier (sic)." The happy news of giving birth to their first child came just a week after the actress shared a series of photos from her maternity shoot online.

Sharing her excitement to take on this new role as "mother", the actress penned her thoughts in a note that read, "Let's face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage to make it to bedtime!"

While announcing the arrival of her baby, Kajal shared, "Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time."

"Ofcourse it’s not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety. But it's also moments like these - Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other’s eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it’s just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together. In reality, postpartum isn’t glamorous but it sure can be beautiful," she added.

