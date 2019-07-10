Kajol and daughter Nysa look super stylish after salon session—See pics

New Delhi: Classic actress Kajol was recently clicked with daughter Nysa Devgn after a fresh salon session. The fab mother-daughter duo was seen at a popular salon in Bandra, Mumbai. As soon as they came out, the paps were ready to go click click!

Kajol looked nothing less than a glam diva in her freshly done hair and black jumpsuit. She carried a stylish handbag to complement her entire look of the day. Meanwhile, daughter Nysa too sported a super comfy looking summer shorts and a fitted crop top.

Check out their photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

A few days back, the Devgn family had gone for a vacay to Munich. The duo shared pictures from their fab holiday together sending the netizens into a tizzy.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in 'Helicopter Eela' by renowned filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. Next, she will be seen in husband Ajay Devgn's ' Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' where she will portray the role of Lakshmi Bai.

The movie is a period drama which is being helmed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.