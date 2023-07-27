Kajol Makes Goofy, Bizarre Faces While Talking To Karan Johar, Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Filmmaker, Karan Johar and actress Kajol are one of the best buddies in B-Town. The duo is known for their adorable bond and are known to be quite fond of each other. Recently, both Kajol and Karan Johar attended Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show where they were spotted chatting and sharing a laugh together.

Kajol, who dazzled in a pink shimmery saree at the event, was captured seated next to Karan Johar in the front aisle. The two were seen engrossed in deep conversation. A video shared by a paparazzo account showed Kajol coming up with some goofy, bizarre expressions while speaking to Karan Johar. The video, which has gone viral on the internet, speaks a lot about the chemistry Kajol and KJo share.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, users couldn't stop gushing over the sight of the two sharing a fun moment.



#Kajol and #Karan together maybe the two plan another movie together pic.twitter.com/xaOuX49wn7 - SHKajol Pyaar __ (@SandraC69740420) July 20, 2023

For the unversed, Karan Johar and Kajol had a massive fallout and the filmmaker even admitted about it in his autobiography. KJo, in 2017, stated in 'An Unsuitable Boy', "I wouldn't like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years. I don't think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her any more. I've been told by my friends that it's still my hurt talking but I'm so indifferent to the situation now, what with everything that's transpired. There was still a bit of me that wished we would get back to what we had, but that one-word tweet that she out out - that was the most humiliating thing she could have done for a person who loved her so deeply. That broke me. Once it broke me, it angered me and then I went into indifference.

However, the two buried the hatchet the same year and went back to being friends. In fact, Kajol along with her husband and talented actor Ajy Devgn appeared on the sixth season of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

On the work front, Kajol has been receiving applause for her recently released web-series 'The Trial', which is streaming on Hotstar Special.