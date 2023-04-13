Kajol Makes Shocking Revelation, Says Was Body-Shamed And 'Trolled For Dark Skin'

New Delhi: Kajol is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her fashion choices, appearances and outspoken nature. Recently, in an interview actress opened up on her earlier struggles. Shared that she was 'body-shamed' in the initial years of her career. She even revealed that she was brutally trolled for her skin tone.

Kajol can always be called a cool, attractive, smart, and intelligent person, but she was earlier made to feel that she wasn’t pretty enough.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Kajol recalled, "‘She is dark, she is fat and she wears specs all the time.’ These were some of the judgments that were passed when I first started working in the industry. I couldn’t care less. I knew I was smart, cool and better than everyone out there who had any negatives to say about me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they couldn’t pull me down, the world simply embraced me for who I was - Kajol. And like I always say, you fake it, till you believe it and eventually you will make it"

The actress eventually realised she was beautiful as she built up a confidence that barred all the negativity out, but not until she was 32-33 and said it to herself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol she was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Salaam Venky', which garnered a positive response from the audience. Helmed by south actor and director Revathy, the film was released on December 9, 2022. She will also be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband`s scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.