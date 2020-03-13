Kajol shares daughter Nysa Devgn's breathtaking pics in ethnic wear!

New Delhi: Terrific Bollywood actress Kajol, who is now an avid Instagrammer shared a few pictures of her daughter Nysa Devgn on social media, looking ravishing in a lehenga and choli. Nysa looks like a carbon copy of mommy Kajol's younger days.

Kajol wrote a beautiful caption which reads, ''In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore"

Nysa Devgn can be seen flaunting her gorgeous smile in the photos wearing a pretty light lime shade ethnic wear. Looks like, the pictures are from a photoshoot.

Nysa is one of the most popular star kids around on social media and often she is papped either with family members or friends when in the city.

The stunning teenager is studying in Singapore currently.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in February 24, 1999 and Nysa was born in 2003. In 2010, the couple welcomed their second child, son Yug Devgn.

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in 'Devi', a short film directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee. The suspense thriller was produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen.

An all-female star cast of 'Devi' includes Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama.

The movie has received a warm response from the viewers and the team recently celebrated the success with a cool bash in town.