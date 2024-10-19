Kajol, Shilpa Shetty And Jackie Shroff Send Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Sunny Deol

Mumbai: Sunny Deal who turned 68th on Saturday received a heartwarming birthday wish from his friends and family. Sunny Deol's sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol shared some goofy and extremely beautiful pictures with his father on social media.

Karan Deol is an actor and made his debut movie in 2019 with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass,” directed and written by Sunny Deol. On the other hand, Rajveer Deol is also an actor and recently made his debut with ‘DONO’ from Rajshri Production.

Karan wrote in the post, “Happy birthday, Papa! You’ve been there for me through everything and stood by me. You’ve given me everything and more. Each memory is more cherished than the other. Happy Birthday! I love you.” Rajveer wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday, Papa. You deserve everything. Thanks for always motivating, inspiring, and giving me endless amount of love. Happy Birthday! I love you.”

Additionally, Sunny's co-actors like Kajol, Shilpa, and Jackie also shared birthday messages for him. Actor and former model Jackie Shroff shared a story on his Instagram with multiple pictures of Sunny and added the hashtag #SUNNYDEOL with his iconic song, “Main nikla gaddi le kai,” to wish him a warm birthday.

Actress Shilpa Shetty also took to her Instagram and shared a story with Sunny and added a caption, “Your heart outweighs your “Dhaai kilo ka hath." HAPPPPYYY Birthday, @iamsunnydeol wishing you great health, success, and happiness always.”.

Actress Kajol also wished Sunny a happy birthday by sharing a story on Instagram. She shared a picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man, the truck thrower, the strong man, @iamsunnydeol.”

On the work front, Sunny Deol made his film debut in 1983 with the ‘Betaab’ movie, opposite Amrita Singh. His last movie was "Gadar 2,” which was released in 2023. He is currently working on 'Lahore 1947' and 'JATT'