Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji's yoga by the beach in Maldives goes viral - Watch

She also featured in Tamil and Telugu movies with Unnale Unnale in 2007 and Kantri in 2008. 

Tanishaa Mukerji&#039;s yoga by the beach in Maldives goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji might be away from the arclights but her social media posts are all drool-worthy! The stunner is currently in the Maldives, enjoying and unwinding at the picturesque island vacation spot. 

Tanishaa Mukerji took to Instagram and shared her posts from Maldives vacay. Take a look here: 

The 43-year-old actress made her debut in movies back in 2003 with Sssshhh... Later, she was seen in Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Neal 'n' Nikki, Sarkar, Tango Charlie amongst others.

Tanishaa was a finalist in the reality show Bigg Boss 7 which was won by Gauahar Khan that year. 

Kajol's sister was also a part of several television series such as Gangs of Haseepur, Comedy Nights Bachao and Entertainment Ki Raat. 

She also was a finalist in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Tanishaa MukerjiTanishaa Mukerji instagramTanishaa Mukerji picsTanishaa Mukerji photosMaldives
