close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's look from 'Indian 2' leaked online—See viral pics

Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu will be seen reprising their roles as Senapathy and Krishnaswamy respectively from the first instalment.

Kamal Haasan&#039;s look from &#039;Indian 2&#039; leaked online—See viral pics

New Delhi: Superstar Kamal Haasan's look from 'Indian 2' has been leaked on social media. His character of Senapathy has left the fans enticed as the pictures make him look unrecognisable.

Several Twitter and Instagram users shared the on-set pictures where Kamal Haasan can be seen in Senapathy get-up. Check it out here:

'Indian 2' is a Tamil actioner directed by ace filmmaker S Shankar. It happens to be a sequel to the 1996 hit film 'Indian'. The venture is bankrolled by Bhaumik Gondaliya and Subaskaran Allirajah.

Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu will be seen reprising their roles as Senapathy and Krishnaswamy respectively from the first instalment.

Besides, actress Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek and Priya Bhavani Shankar play important parts.

Action star Vidyut Jammwal will be seen playing negative role in the movie, reportedly.

'Indian 2' will hit the screens on April 14, 2021. It is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore.

 

Tags:
Kamal HaasanIndian 2Leaked picssenapathyViral Pics
Next
Story

On Malaika Arora's birthday, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor shares a lovey-dovey picture

Must Watch

PT3M19S

J&K's DGP addresses Press conference on Pulwama encounter