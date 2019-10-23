Kamal Haasan's look from 'Indian 2' leaked online—See viral pics

New Delhi: Superstar Kamal Haasan's look from 'Indian 2' has been leaked on social media. His character of Senapathy has left the fans enticed as the pictures make him look unrecognisable.

Several Twitter and Instagram users shared the on-set pictures where Kamal Haasan can be seen in Senapathy get-up. Check it out here:

INDIAN 2 is one SEQUEL I m waiting too badly to see @ikamalhaasan as a nonagenarian vigilante. World needs such vigilantes to end corruption. INDIAN 2- 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/7upeUTrMWB — Annttonn (@an10ANTON) October 23, 2019

'Indian 2' is a Tamil actioner directed by ace filmmaker S Shankar. It happens to be a sequel to the 1996 hit film 'Indian'. The venture is bankrolled by Bhaumik Gondaliya and Subaskaran Allirajah.

Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu will be seen reprising their roles as Senapathy and Krishnaswamy respectively from the first instalment.

Besides, actress Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek and Priya Bhavani Shankar play important parts.

Action star Vidyut Jammwal will be seen playing negative role in the movie, reportedly.

'Indian 2' will hit the screens on April 14, 2021. It is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore.