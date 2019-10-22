close

Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi and beau Shalabh Dang's latest selfie is lovey-dovey!

In the caption of the picture, Kamya has hinted at a possible wedding in 5 days.

Kamya Punjabi and beau Shalabh Dang&#039;s latest selfie is lovey-dovey!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Kamya Punjabi and beau Shalabh Dang are having a ball in Dubai. Their vacay diary looks like a lot of fun and some amazing pictures. Kamya took to her Instagram and shared a romantic picture with Shalabh.

The couple can be seen enjoying their time at the picturesque beach in the selfie. The duo is rolling out major couple goals. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5 days to go......  @shalabhdang

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

In the caption of the picture, Kamya has hinted at a possible wedding in 5 days. She wrote: “5 days to go......@shalabhdang”.

Well, the actress has been open about dating Shalabh and their social media PDA is too cute for words.

On the work front, Kamya plays a negative character in popular daily soap 'Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has been in the entertainment business for more than a decade now and delivered some amazing performances on the small screens.

Her vamp avatar has often been liked by the audiences. Her breakthrough act was seen in several hit serials such as Reth where she played Nethra, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani as Kiran, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann as Sindoora to name a few.

 

