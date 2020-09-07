Kangana Ranaut alleges 'BMC has forcefully taken over' her Mumbai office, to demolish it tomorrow

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, in a series of tweets, has alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has "taken over her office" - her production house Manikarnika Films - in Mumbai and she has been informed that they will demolish the property on Tuesday. Kangana also posted a video of a few men, which she claimed to be BMC officials, present at her office.

She tweeted, "They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted. BMC officials used language like, 'vo jo madam hai uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga'. I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property."

However, Kangana added that she has all the papers of the office and there is no illegal construction in the property.

"I have all the papers, BMC permissions, nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure," read the tweet.

The actress also tweeted a video of how Manikarnika Films' office looks like and said in Hindi that it took her 15 years of hard work to achieve the dream of having her own office.

Kangana is currently in hometown Shimla. She is likely to arrive in Mumbai on September 9 amid the controversy surrounding her and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the actress' statement comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier today, Kangana was granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).