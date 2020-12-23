Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition: Maharashtra HRC sends notice to BMC commissioner after complaint

New Delhi: A notice was issued on Wednesday (December 23) against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC). He has been summoned in connection with the complaint filed related to demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill property.

The BMC Commissioner has been given time till January 21, 2021, to respond to the notice.

In November, the Supreme Court had quashed the BMC’s demolition order of the actress’ Mumbai bungalow and called it a malafide action done to cause substantial loss to her.

Further, the court had condemned the civic body for using "muscle power" against any citizen.

The BMC had razed the office of Kangana’s Pali Hill bungalow on September 9, 2020. The civic body had demolished a part of her house calling the building “illegal construction”.