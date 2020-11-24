Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel get interim protection by Bombay HC, asked to appear before Mumbai Police on January 8

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut was granted protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday in connection with an FIR registered against her under sedition and other charges. However, she has been asked to appear before Mumbai Police on January 8. Apart from Kangana, her sister Rangoli Chandel's name is also involved in the case. The next hearing has been scheduled for January 11.

The FIR was registered pursuant to orders passed by the Bandra magistrate's court directing the police to carry out an inquiry against Kangana and Rangoli following a complaint lodged against them for allegedly "trying to create hatred and communal tension" through their social media posts.

The Ranaut sisters failed to appear before the cops on Monday, for the third time, after being summoned by the Mumbai Police. They were earlier asked to be present on October 26 and 27 respectively but failed to appear. They were later asked to appear on November 9 and 10 but they did not do so.

Kangana had informed police that she was busy with a wedding in the family and will be available after November 15.

The court today said that three summonses were issued by the police and the same need to be honoured. Kangana and Rangoli's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee then assured the court that the sisters shall appear before the Bandra police in Mumbai on January 8 from 12 pm to 2 pm for recording of their statements.

The high court accepted the statement.

"We are of the prima facie opinion that interim protection till the matter is heard at length deserves to be granted. The police shall not take any coercive action including arrest against the applicants (Ranaut and Chandel)," the court said, news agency PTI reported.

The police have filed the FIR against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

(With PTI inputs)