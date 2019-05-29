close

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut looks fit and fab in all-black avatar — Pics

Kangana Ranaut looks fit and fab in all-black avatar — Pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is on a roll after the massive success of her latest release 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. Kangana, who has already established herself on the list of top-notched actors, proved to her contemporaries that she comes with impeccable talent.

On Wednesday, Kangyy was snapped outside her gym in an all-black avatar and looked all fit and fabulous. She wore a black sports bustier and teamed it with matching pants. In a no make-up look, she had her curly-wavy tresses done in a high messy bun.

It is to be noted that the three-time national award winner recently wrapped up shooting for 'Panga', for which she was required to gain up to 10 kg. However, it took her only a few days to shed all those extra kilos and get back into shape. 

Take a look at her pictures from outside her gym: 

At the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival 2019, Kangana grabbed all the eyeballs with her eye-catching ensembles.  

Speaking of 'Panga', the film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Fox Star Studios. It also features  Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta, and is about the life of a Kabaddi player.

The film is scheduled for release on January 24, 2020 and may face a clash with Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D'.  

Kangana RanautBollywoodManikarnikacannes 2019Street Dancer 3DAshwiny Iyer TiwariVarun Dhawan
