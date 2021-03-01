Kangana Ranaut says her parents were okay having her as a second daughter as she was 'very beautiful and easy to marry off'

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handles to share a throwback picture of her as a kid. Along with the picture, Kangana wrote a long caption reminiscing her childhood and the taboo of being a second girl child born in a family.

“My birthday month, growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden,they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time,” wrote Kangana.

After recalling the regressive attitude prevalent in her family, Kangana further added that such obstacles and hardships can be meaningful. “There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world,extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful,” wrote Kangana.

Actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media and is constantly surrounded by controversies for her statements.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi and in an action thriller Dhaakad.