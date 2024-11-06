Kangana Ranaut Says She Would Have Voted For Donald Trump If American, Calls Him A Total Killer

Mumbai: Currently, all eyes are on the US election results and there is a lot of curiosity about who will win this year between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. As there are reports over Trump leading Harris, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is strongly rooting for Donald Trump and claimed that if she were American would definitely vote for Donald Trump. The Emergency actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Trump and wrote,” If I were American, I would vote for the one who got shot, dodged it, got up, continued his speech, Total killer”.

Donald Trump was attacked and shot during his rally in July and he was even seen talking about almost getting saved during his campaign.

Trump, talking about the protective glass around him on stage at his rally in PA: "To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don’t mind that so much. I don’t mind." pic.twitter.com/s0pDzWAS6z — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) November 3, 2024

When Trump was assassinated in July, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at the opposition and called them desperate, "Trump was shot in his rally, he survived this assassination attempt but leftists are clearly getting desperate… Everyone need to be careful”. She further added, “This man almost 80, after taking several bullets gets up punching first screams ‘Hail America’ will win this election. That’s right wing, never start a fight but be the one to close it. For America, he took a bullet on his chest, if he was not wearing a bullet proof jacket, he would have not survived this assassination attack. Left ideology never ceases to amaze me, Left’s main dissent with the right is violent they love fight for Dharma and left essentially believes in love and peace so the woke left tried to kill Trump so hate and violence can’t win. Hmmmm… very smart left very smart."

Trump is right now leading over Harris and everyone is awaiting the final result.