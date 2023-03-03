Kangana Ranaut Takes Sly Dig At Gen Z, Says 'They Are Too Lazy To Commit Or Marry'

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said that Gen Z can`t afford to buy homes, hate to commit and are too lazy to even have sex. She even tagged them as 'gajar muli'. She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday: "Gen Z... HA HA their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on phones than actually interacting, observing or reading, they are incapable of consistency and seriously believe that they should simply be given the post of Boss who they don`t respect because their Boss believes in discipline and came up hard way and GenZ only respect quick success."

She added: "GenZ loves starbuks and Avocado toast but can't afford to buy a home, they can rent branded clothes to impress on SM but hate to commit or marry, studies even show that they are too lazy to have sex as well, the woke worm GenZ are literally like gajar muli.."

"ROLLING EYES AND SILLY SLANG GENz is easy to influence manipulate even brain wash. well!! millennials are so much better, we rule!! how about some yoga, sports and exercise GenZ ...?"

Kangana is currently shooting for 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, it is the sequel to the Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which featured Rajinikanth and Jyothika in lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence plays the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

The four-time national award winner has already completed the shoot of her solo directorial 'Emergency'. The period drama revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to release theatrically worldwide on October 20, 2023.

Kangana recently slammed Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan after the Baaghi star dropped a teaser of his upcoming film 'Ganapath' and announced that the film would arrive in theatres on October 20, 2023. Following this, Kangana took to social media and shared several tweets, calling the actors 'Bollywood mafia gang'. The actor shared that she will now announce a new release date for her film 'Emergency' to avoid any Box Office battle.

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty.

Kangana is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', a film written and directed by Sai Kabir and produced by the Queen actor under the 'Manikarnika Films banner'. The film features Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

(With ANI inputs)