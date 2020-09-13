Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari at Raj Bhavan today

MUMBAI: Locked in a bitter faceoff with ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, actress Kangana Ranaut plans to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday (September 13).

According to reports, the 'Manikarnika' actress wants to inform the Governor about her ongoing tension with the state government before leaving Mumbai. She is scheduled to meet the Governor at 4.30 pm on Sunday and expected to leave the city on September 14.

Asked where she was headed, Kangana's team told IANS: "Owing to security protocol we cannot disclose details of her travel."

Kangana has found herself in the midst of controversies after her PoK comment drew ire from Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Her recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) didn't go down well with Shiv Sena. She later accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

On September 9, Her office in Mumbai's Palli Hill was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation before she landed in the city.

The actress has been naming and shaming several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Before her visit to Mumbai, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had granted Y-plus category security to the actress.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also ordered a probe in Kangana Ranaut's alleged link in drug nexus. The probe was ordered after a 2016 interview of actor Adhyayan Suman, who is her ex-boyfriend, went viral. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana Ranaut took drugs.

On September 13, a video of the actress claiming that she 'used to be a drug addict' has gone viral on social media. The video was taken in March 2020 during Navratri when Kangana was in her hometown Manali. It was posted on her Instagram account.

The 4-minute clip has Kangana talking about running from home when she was all of 15-16 and then becoming a film star. She later says she became a drug addict and reveals how she changed her life.