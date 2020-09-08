Kangana Ranaut to movie mafia: You will end me here I will rise somewhere else

New Delhi: Hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials allegedly raided her Mumbai office, actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted a strongly-worded message to the movie mafia, saying that if they "end her here, she will rise somewhere else."

Her full tweet read, "Movie Mafia today you might break my face n my house using your powerful friends, it will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning, you will end me here I will rise somewhere else ... trust me it will hurt you even more."

Movie Mafia today you might break my face n my house using your powerful friends, it will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning, you will end me here I will rise somewhere else ... trust me it will hurt you even more — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

On Monday afternoon, Kangana, in a series of tweets, claimed that some BMC officials have "forcefully taken over her office" and expressed apprehension that they may demolish the property.

The actress, however, added that she has all the papers of the office and there is no illegal construction in the property.

I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

Kangana is currently in her hometown Manali. She is likely to arrive in Mumbai on September 9 amid the controversy surrounding her and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the actress' statement comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier on Monday, Kangana was granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).