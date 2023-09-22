Kangana Ranaut Urges Sikh Community To Come Out In Support Of Akhand Bharat

New Delhi: Amid the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday slammed Khalistani terror outfit, and called upon the Sikh community to come out in support of 'Akhand Bharat'. The 'Queen' actress took to her Instagram story, "Punjab ka yahi haal hai. When I spoke against Khalistnis, they managed to convince entire Sikh community that I am against the whole community, even today my films are banned in Punjab, uno excite karke misguide karna sabse easy hai."

She added, "Sikh community must disassociate themselves from Khalistanis and more Sikhs must come out in support of Akhand Bharat, the way I am boycotted by the Sikh community and how violently they protest against my films in Punjab for speaking against Khalistani terrorists is not a good decision or sign from their end. Khalistani terrorism makes them bad and it will ruin the credibility of the entire community and their overall perception. In the past also Khalistanis have severely damaged the whole Sikh community. I request the entire Sikh community in the name of religion they must not get excited or instigated by Khalistani terrorists. Jai Hind."

While issuing clarification on supporting Shubh, Dino James said, "It was nothing more than that. I don't know anything else about it. However, once I got to know, I instantly delered my post within 7 minutes. But it doesn't mean that I am running away from it. I don't support any kind of anti-national behaviour or act. Why would I do that? I take full responsibiliy of what I've done. I am sorrt and I spologise from the bottom of my heart to whoever has been hurt by this."

It may be mentioned that earlier this week, Canadian rapper Shubh, whose real name is Shubhneet Singh, landed into trouble after he shared an incorrect map of India, leading to the cancellation of his ‘Still Rollin’ tour in India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Chandramukhi 2', which also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to blockbuster Tamil film 'Chandramukhi' starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. She has Sarvesh Mewara’s 'Tejas' in the pipeline which is expected to release on October 20. The actress also has 'Emergency'.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.