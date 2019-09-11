Kangana Ranaut visits Andhericha Raja for Ganpati darshan—Pics

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when Ganpati devotees across the nation are immersed in celebrations. The heart and soul of each devotee echoes 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and mirth and merriment is in the air. The Ganpati festival is chiefly celebrated in Maharashtra and various pandals are set up across the state to worship Lord Ganesha. Commencing from September 2 this year, the 10-day long festival is being celebrated with full gusto.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was also seen seeking Bappa's blessings at Mumbai's Andhericha Raja, which is a famous Ganesh Pandal visited by devotees during the Ganpati Utsav.

Check out the photos here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Dressed in traditional saree with matching accessories, the actress looked beautiful. She prayed to the Lord and happily posed for clicks.

Many celebs welcomed Bappa to their homes this year including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arpita Khan Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, the Ambanis, Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Vivek Oberoi.

The 10-day long festival ends with Ganpati Visarjan tomorrow, on September 12.