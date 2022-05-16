NEW DELHI: Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming actioner 'Dhaakad'. The film will show Kangana in a never seen before avatar as it is all set to arrive in theatres on May 20. Now, barely days ahead of the film's release, Kangana visited Tirupati Balaji to seek blessings for her movie. She was accompanied by 'Dhaakad' producer Deepak Mukut.

Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to social media and dropped a series of pictures from Kangana's visit to the holy place. In the photos, Kangana can be seen dressed in a purple silk saree with golden work on it. She accessorised her look with golden earrings and kept her make-up minimal. Needless to say, Kangana looks stunning as always.

Recently, while promoting her upcoming film 'Dhaakad', Kangana was asked in an interview about Ajay Devgn’s comment on 'Bollywood Bonhomie’ where he underscored how all Hindi film artists support each other. Reacting to his statement Kangana said that he will never promote her films. She also took a dig at Akshay Kumar for never supporting her work openly.

Kangana told Mirror Now, “But Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me 'hush-hush' that you know, I love your 'Thalaivi', but he will not tweet my trailer."

The interview then asked Kangana, “Why do you think that is?” she replied, "You need to ask them not me. I can't answer on their behalf. Mr Bachchan tweeted my trailer and immediately deleted it. You might ask me why did he do that. I don't know. You need to ask them."

Speaking of 'Dhaakad', the film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and will release in theatres on May 20, 2022. Apart from Kangana and Arjun Rampal, 'Dhaakad' also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta.