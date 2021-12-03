Kangana Ranaut's car surrounded by mob in Punjab, actress shares videos, claims they were 'farmers'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday (December 3) alleged that her car was surrounded and 'attacked' by several protesters as she entered Punjab from Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place at Bunga Sahib near Kiratpur Sahib on Chandigarh-Una Highway.

The actress, who gives her day-to-day life updates on Instagram, shared a series of stories, stating that her her car surrounded by mob in Punjab. They could be heard chanting slogans of ‘murdabad (down with)’ but the rest of it was undecipherable. "As I entered Punjab, a mob has attacked my car… They are saying they are farmers," she wrote, sharing the clip.

In another video, Kangana informed everyone that she reached Punjab from Himachal Pradesh on Friday. As soon as she reached the state, she was surrounded by a mob, she claimed. “Woh khud ko kisaan keh rahe hai aur mujhpe attack kar rahe hai, gandi gaaliyaan de rahe hai, jaan se maar dene ki dhamki de rahe hai. Iss desh mein iss tarah ka mob lynching ho raha hai sare aam (They are calling themselves farmers and attacking me, abusing me and threatening to kill me. Mob lynching is taking place openly in our country),” she said.

Kangana called the situation ‘unbelievable’ and wondered what it would have been like if she had no security. “Itni saari police hai phir bhi meri gaadi ko nikalne nahi diya jaa raha hai. Kya main koi politician hoon? Koi party chalati hoon (There are so many police officers here but my car is still not being allowed to leave. Am I politician? Do I run a political party)? What is this behaviour? Unbelievable!” she said.

The actress shared another video where she is seen shaking hands with one of the protesters and telling her that she studied in Punjab. "Love conquers all. Everyone warned me against talking to them but I did," she said.

An elderly woman is seen asking Kangana to think before she speaks. "Jadd gall karni tan soch ke karni," the woman is heard speaking in Punjabi. The actress replied to another woman in Punjabi, "I did not say anything about you, I spoke about those protesting at Shaheen Bagh."

Kangana shared another update, informing her well-wishers that she was ‘completely safe’. She said she managed to get out of the 'sticky' situation and extended her gratitude to the Punjab Police and CRPF.

Kangana was recently in controversy when she objected to the repeal of farm laws by the central government. The actress allegedly tagged the farmers' protest as Khalistani movement and described India's independence in 1947 from Britishers as 'bheek' (alms).

Live TV