Kangana Ranaut's team replies to Pooja Bhatt, says thankful to Vishesh films for her launch but wants outsiders to be treated better

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's team has replied to actress-producer Pooja Bhatt on Twitter, after latter in a series of tweets related to the actress and nepotism debate which is currently the hot topic online.

Kangana's Team wrote: Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully,She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt had tweeted how Vishesh Films launched her even though Anurag Basu discovered her first.

As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Pooja's tweet came at a time when the Bhatt family is continuously getting trolled on social media for allegedly practising nepotism ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month. Netizens have also threatened to boycott their forthcoming movie "Sadak 2" which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, produced by Mukesh Bhatt and stars Pooja and Alia Bhatt in key roles.