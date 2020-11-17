Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi director is all praises for the actress, she responds in kind

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' director AL Vijay can't stop admiring the actress for her dedication towards the upcoming film. For 'Thalaivi', Kangana underwent major transformation to play the role of late politician J Jayalalithaa and praising the actress, AL Vijay reportedly said, "Everyone knows how good Kangana is as an actress. Her screen presence, performance and dialogue delivery as Jayalalithaa was amazing. To look like Amma, she took a lot of effort; she put on 17 kilos and had to reduce 15 kilos for a song." His statement was shared by Kangana's fan club on Twitter.

The director added, "Kangana’s knowledge about filmmaking and pulse of the audience is amazing. She has a lot to contribute; during the script-reading session she was telling us how we should have a really good introduction scene for Madhoo."

To which, Kangana had a heartwarming response. She tweeted to say, "Thank you Vijay sir, not many men acknowledge a woman’s brilliance, dedication and efforts.... you are one person I met in my life who enjoys my talent as much as his own gifts.... wow!! Amazing to know such a great human being."

Thank you Vijay sir not many men acknowledge a woman’s brilliance,dedication and efforts.... you are one person I met in my life who enjoys my talent as much as his own gifts.... wow!! Amazing to know such a great human being https://t.co/pSpAMxEGr3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 16, 2020

'Thalaivi' is a bilingual biopic of Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.