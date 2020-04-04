Kanika Kapoor's sixth coronavirus COVID-19 test results negative

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested coronavirus negative in her sixth test, reportedly. However, the 'Baby Doll' singer will have to continue staying at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Hospital, Lucknow until her next test result comes negative.

After her fourth and fifth coronavirus tests came in positive, her family had expressed concern about her health and treatment. However, the doctors at the hospital treating her had maintained that her condition is stable.

On March 20, Kanika took to Instagram and revealed being tested with COVID-19.

She courted controversy after being tested positive for the pandemic flu after reports of her having attended parties surfaced online. However, she clarified her stance and maintained that she only attended a private birthday party of a family friend.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed over 50,000 lives as of now.