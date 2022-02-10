Kapil Sharma kisses wife Ginni Chatrath at Gehraiyaan screening, ‘Ohhhhhh’ cheer paparazzi

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma was spotted with his wife Ginni Chatrath at the screening of Shakun Batra directorial ‘Gehraiyaan’, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday on Wednesday (February 10). The comedian and his wife were papped at the screening. The couple happily posed together for the shutterbugs. Kapil also sweetly kissed his wife’s forehead while posing for the cameras. This sent the paparazzi into a tizzy who excitedly hooted, ‘Ohhhhh’, leaving the comedian blushing.

Check out the viral video:

Kapil and Ginni were also colour coordinated for their outing. While Ginni wore a long black satin dress with a colourful white long coat, Kapil wore black sweatshirt and jeans with white sneakers.

Ginni had also recently made an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix special ‘I’m Not Done Yet’, where she revealed why she said yes to the comedian despite their class difference.

In the funny exchange between Kapil and Ginni, the former asked the latter, “Ek scooter wale ladke se kya sochkar pyaar kia tha (What made you love a scooter-driving m)?" To which Ginni sassily responded, “Maine socha paisey waley sey sabhi pyaar kartey hain, main is gareeb ka bhala kardu (I thought everyone loves a rich guy. Let me do some charity for this poor guy)”, leaving the audience in splits.

The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018. They are parents to two kids - daughter Anayra (2 year old) and son Trishaan (1 year old).

Apart from Kapil and Ginni, ‘Gehraiyaan’ premiere was attended by various other celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Soni Razdan and her daughter Shaheen Bhatt, Kriti Kharbanda, Rajat Kapoor and others.

The Karan Johar produced film is all set to release worldwide on Amazon Prime Videos on February 11.