New Delhi: Comedian Kapill Sharma is currently on an international performing tour where he is putting up a show for a live audience along with his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ co-stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. The team on June 25th performed at Vancouver, Canada, where Kapil paid tribute to deceased singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK along with Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu. A video of Kapil singing Moose Wala’s hit track ‘295’ in his show was uploaded online and has now gone viral.

In the video, we can see 'Tribute To Legends' written in the background along with photos of Sidhu Moose Wala, KK, Deep Sandhu and Sandeep Singh Sandhu. Kapil is donning a baby pink colour blazer as he croon’s Moosewala’s hit song for the audiences. A jam-packed auditorium is also visible in the video.

The official handle of The Kapil Sharma Show uploaded the video on its Instagram handle with the caption, “Legends live Forever”. The video soon became viral and started trending online. Fans went to the comment section to drop in love on the performance. “Legends never die,” commented one user. Another wrote, “This performance will be remember for yearssss kapil sir”. A third commented, “Waahh bahut badiya Kapil”.

Earlier, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also paid tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala, Deep Sindhu and Sandeep Singh Sandhu in his concert in Vancouver, Canada recently.

For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally shot dead by a group of unidentified assailants on May 29, just a day after his security was partially withdrawn by the Punjab government. Sidhu Moose Wala was 28 years old at the time of his death. Similarly, Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants during a tournament in Punjab's Jalandhar district in March 2022. He was 39 years old. Actor Deep Sidhu succumbed to a car accident in February this year. He was 37 years old.

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK too shockingly died on May 31, just after performing at a concert in Kolkata, due to cardiac arrest. He was 53 years old.