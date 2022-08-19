NewsLifestylePeople
Karan Johar 'is a misunderstood person' feels director Anurag Kashyap

Film maker Anurag Kashyap's new movie 'Do Baaraa' starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role has opened in theatres to positive reviews across the country.

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been busy promoting his new movie 'Do Baaraa' which hit the screens across the country on the 19th of August.
The director, who has been in the industry for quite some time now and has made and produced critically acclaimed movies like 'Black Friday','Gulaal' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur' among others, has had the opportunity to work and collaborate with other film makers from the industry. One such film maker with whom he has collaborated in the past, although he was cast as an actor, is Karan Johar.

In a recent interview given to the website pinkvilla, the filmmaker said that he feels the former is a misunderstood person. He said,"I’ve judged him a lot. When I met him, I found him to be like me but on the other side of the coin. He also treats his filmmakers, people, and his directors and gives them as much freedom and empowerment. He is a misunderstood person. The most amazing thing about him is he has his own critic. Today, the creative head of Dharmatics Somen Mishra was the biggest Karan Johar critic and what Karan Johar did was hire him. That is a sign of a visionary and a courageous man."

On the work front, the film 'Do Baaraa' which is an official remake of the Spanish film 'Mirage' stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and has mostly received positive reviews from the critics and the fans. The movie has been written by 'Choked' writer Nihit Bhave and has the music of Anurag's longtime collaborator Amit Trivedi.

