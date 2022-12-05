Karan Johar reveals whom he would like to cast in Dil Chahta Hai 2.0

New Delhi: Director, producer, actor, talk show host, and fashionista, Karan Johar has adorned several hats throughout his career and is one of the most popular celebrities in India. Be it his spicy anecdotes or his fashion statements, he is someone who always manages to stay in the limelight.

In his latest appearance on the Red-Carpet Premiere of Roposo live show, he made some revelations which cannot be missed.

On the Roposo live show hosted by live streamer Dheeraj Juneja, when he was asked about whom he would like to cast if he were to make ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ in 2023, he replied, “For Aamir, I would cast Ranbir Kapoor, for Akshaye Khanna’s role, I think Sidharth Malhotra and for Saif’s role – Varun Dhawan.” However, he also went on to add, “It will not be possible, nobody would do it, nobody would be able to make it…and nobody should make Dil Chahta Hai again, it is so good as it is.”

During the Roposo live show, Karan also revealed that even though he is called KJo, he dislikes the nickname and would like people to call him Karan. He also revealed that he would like to like to have international stars Ellen DeGeneres and Meryl Streep as guests on his talk show someday, amongst several other exciting confessions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is all set to return with his directorial venture ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ in 2023. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and marks his return to the director’s chair after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ released in 2016.