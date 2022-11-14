Karan Johar shares cute video of twins Yash, Roohi dancing on 'Disco Deewane'

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again dropped a candid video featuring his children - Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. The adorable video shows both Yash and Roohi crooning the song 'Disco Deewane' from KJo's 2012 released sports-drama 'Student of the Year'. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a video which he captioned," This is the third version of #discodeewane. Please take a note Vishal Sheykhar.

In the video, Karan's kids Yash and Roohi could be seen singing the dancing to the track 'Disco Deewane' in front of the producer as he holds his phone. Soon after Karan dropped the video, fans and friends swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani commented," Hahahahahha, amazing!! This is the very best one, if you ask me!."

"So cutee MashAllah and adorable kids they so beautiful," a fan commented.

Actors Preity Zinta, Neha Dhupia and designer Manish Malhotra also dropped red heart emoticons.

Sung by Benny Dayal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Nazia Hassan, the song 'Disco Deewane' was a part of Karan Johar's film 'Student of the year' which marked Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's Bollywood debut.

Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan's recent production 'Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva' got a massive response from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. He will be making his comeback as a director after 7 years with his next 'Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani' which is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja.