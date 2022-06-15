NEW DELHI: Noted filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently faced flak from netizens over reports that his 50th birthday bash was a COVID-19 hotspot, has finally addressed the rumours. On May 25, Karan hosted a hosted a massive 50th birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai and invited who's who from the industry. A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji among others were seen at his party.

A few days after the party, a few stars from the tinsle town, who coincidentally attended the bash, tested positive for COVID-19. This included actors Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh.

Several media reports claimed that Karan Johar's star-studded birthday bash turned out to be a massive super spreading. Addressing the claims, Karan said that it wasn’t just his party that took place on the week of his birthday. He pointed out that events and weddings were also happening so why has the blame fall on him.

"Now look, not to get technical about it but we don't know who contracted it when because there was a lot happening that week. Even in the movie industry. There was not the party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Everything, why does it come down to me? I don't mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimized. I'm like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It's not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there so why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I'm not saying it, I don't know," Karan said, while speaking to told Film Companion.

Pictures from the bash revealed that a set was erected for his birthday party and numerous stars were seen having a ball together. Videos from the party showing Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh dancing had also gone viral.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Karan penned a heartfelt note and also announced an action film. His film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will release on February 10, 2023.

Karan Johar is also gearing up for the release of his next film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ featuring Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles. Besides, he is also working on the next season of his celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7', which is likely to be aired on July 7.

