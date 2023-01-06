topStoriesenglish
Karan Johar takes a dig at actors who demand Rs 20 crore and can't even promise Rs 5 crore opening! Read on

In an appearance on the Masters' Union podcast, Karan spoke about several latest issues, such as the declining box office revenue of Hindi movie in 2022, bloated star salaries and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
  • Karan Johar is one of the top filmmakers in Bollywood today. He does not seem to hold back in speaking his heart out in the public.
  • He is very considerate and has an opinion on almost everything.

New Delhi: Karan Johar is one of the top filmmakers in Bollywood today. He does not seem to hold back in speaking his heart out in the public. He is very considerate and has an opinion on almost everything. 

In an appearance on the Masters' Union podcast, Karan spoke about several latest issues, such as the declining box office revenue of Hindi movie in 2022, bloated star salaries, and how big budgets can often spell doom for films. Karan admitted that Telugu is the 'most lucrative' regional industry in the country. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He also revealed that Student of the Year starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra ultimately lost him money. "Yash Chopra told me, ‘' film never fails, a budget does'. Like Student of the Year. I made a hit film, but lost money." he said.

"I might be murdered for saying this, but if you are opening to Rs 5 crore and you are asking me for Rs 20 crore, how is that fair? Delusion is the one disease that has no vaccination. They’re all crazy! Crazy, with a capital ‘C’. They’re cuckoo, many of them. Just because their two films do well suddenly it’s all me, myself and I," KJo added.

