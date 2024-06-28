Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761377
NewsLifestylePeople
KARAN KUNDRRA TEJASSWI PRAKASH

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Stamp Out Break-Up Rumours With Mushy Romantic Vacay Pics

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash break their silence on alleged break-up rumours.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Stamp Out Break-Up Rumours With Mushy Romantic Vacay Pics

New Delhi: Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash quashed their break-up rumours in a perfect style. Oflate, reports suggesting rift in their paradise had surfaced on social media, sending shock waves to their fans. However, dismissing the fake news, the couple put an end to such rumours by posting cosy vacay pictures together. 

The duo shared a collab post on Instagram, writing: "Karan: I click her the best Or Tejasswi: Love is feeling known. Select your favourite caption." Check out the photos here: 

Bigg Boss Couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story started inside the reality show and soon fans showered them with all the love and TejRan hashtag became a trending topic for days. In 2022, the couple even purchased their first house together in Dubai and they made the announcement during an event. 

In addition to Dubai house, Karan Kundrra bought a plush apartment in Mumbai for himself last year. He registered his house in Mumbai's posh locality which offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. And, Tejasswi Prakash bought a luxurious Audi Q7 soon after the show ended.

Karan Kundrra was last seen in Amazon miniTV series romantic thriller titled ‘Love Adhura’. It is directed by Tanveer Bookwala and also features Saqib Ayub, Chiragg Khatri, Vivek Madaan, Abhilasha B Poul, and Jaineeraj Rajpurohit. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?