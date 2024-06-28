Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Stamp Out Break-Up Rumours With Mushy Romantic Vacay Pics

New Delhi: Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash quashed their break-up rumours in a perfect style. Oflate, reports suggesting rift in their paradise had surfaced on social media, sending shock waves to their fans. However, dismissing the fake news, the couple put an end to such rumours by posting cosy vacay pictures together.

The duo shared a collab post on Instagram, writing: "Karan: I click her the best Or Tejasswi: Love is feeling known. Select your favourite caption." Check out the photos here:

Bigg Boss Couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story started inside the reality show and soon fans showered them with all the love and TejRan hashtag became a trending topic for days. In 2022, the couple even purchased their first house together in Dubai and they made the announcement during an event.

In addition to Dubai house, Karan Kundrra bought a plush apartment in Mumbai for himself last year. He registered his house in Mumbai's posh locality which offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. And, Tejasswi Prakash bought a luxurious Audi Q7 soon after the show ended.

Karan Kundrra was last seen in Amazon miniTV series romantic thriller titled ‘Love Adhura’. It is directed by Tanveer Bookwala and also features Saqib Ayub, Chiragg Khatri, Vivek Madaan, Abhilasha B Poul, and Jaineeraj Rajpurohit.