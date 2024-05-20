Advertisement
KARAN SINGH GROVER

Karan Singh Grover Set Social Media Ablaze With Shirtless Pics, Flaunts His Abs!

The post featuring the actor, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast, received immense love from his fans and friends. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 20, 2024, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karan Singh Grover Set Social Media Ablaze With Shirtless Pics, Flaunts His Abs! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Heartthrob Karan Singh Grover has set the internet on fire with his new pics in which the actor has gone shirtless and is flaunting his perfectly chiseled abs. The post featuring the actor, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast, received immense love from his fans and friends. 

His 'Fighter' co-star Akshay Oberoi took to the comment section and wrote, "Is it just me, or did you set the thermostat to "smokin' hot"?!" TV actor Karan Wahi wrote, "Abe yaaar phir gym jaana padega aaaj…" 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

Even fans couldn't keep themselves from praising the actor and his fitness level. "Our daily crush" a comment read, while another fan mentioned, "U need to be put in the 'Marvel Universe'." "It's already too hot to share this level of hotness," a comment from a fan read, while another comment read, "Hottie singh grover". 

Karan Singh Grover's commitment to fitness and his ability to maintain such an impressive form continues to inspire many of his followers. The latest pictures serves as a testament to Karan's unwavering dedication to his fitness regime and his ability to consistently raise the fitness bar. On the work front, the actor has been receiving accolades for his performance as Sartaj in the Siddharth Anand-directorial 'Fighter'. The film minted moolahs at the box office and continued its blockbuster run even on the OTT platform. Now, the actor is looking forward to his next, which he will announce soon! 

