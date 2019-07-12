close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor arrives in Mumbai, rocks her uber cool look

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was in London, shooting for 'Angrezi Medium', arrived back in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The actress was snapped by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport making a solo entry. 

Kareena Kapoor arrives in Mumbai, rocks her uber cool look
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was in London, shooting for 'Angrezi Medium', arrived back in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The actress was snapped by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport making a solo entry. 

It is to be noted that Kareena, accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, had jetted off to London at the end of May on a work-cum-leisure trip to London. The actress has since then been shuttling between London and Mumbai for her professional commitments. 

Kareena recently made her television debut on 'Dance India Dance' where she is seen as one of the three judges. 

In the meantime, take a look at her pictures from Mumbai airport: 

On Thursday, 'Angrezi Medium' director Homi Adajania announced the wrap of the film on his Instagram.

Speaking of 'Angrezi Medium', the comedy-drama is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. It is a sequel to the 2017 film 'Hindi Medium'. The film stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles whereas Kareena will be seen in an extended cameo, in the role of a cop. 

The film is slated to be released theatrically on April 24, 2020.

Apart from 'Angrezi Medium', Kareena has wrapped up 'Good News' along with Akshay Kumar which is slated for release this year. She is also expected to begin shooting for Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht' that features Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor among others. 

Tags:
Kareena KapoorLondonSaif Ali Khantaimurkarisma kaporAngrezi Medium
Next
Story

Ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein gets approval for new lawyers in rape case

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa