Kareena Kapoor drops FIRST adorable pic of newborn son with hubby Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur, reveals her perfect weekend date!

New Delhi: B-Town begum Kareena Kapoor has finally dropped the first picture of her newborn son on Instagram. In her weekend post, Bebo shared a photo of hubby Saif Ali Khan, elder son Taimur Ali Khan playing with the little new addition to the family.

Kareena Kapoor did share the second son's picture but the catch is she put a baby smiley emoticon on the face. Guess, fans will still have to wait for his face to be revealed. She wrote in the caption: This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?

A few days back, Kareena's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor 'accidentally' posted a photo collage of his new grandchild along with Taimur Ali Khan's baby picture. He posted it on Instagram. But, after realising it, the post was deleted within split seconds.

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages.

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.

The duo has not yet revealed the name of their newest bundle of joy.