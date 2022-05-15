हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor gets ready for Sujoy Ghosh’s next in presence of 'best man' Jehangir Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Jeh photo from Kalimpong, West Bengal is winning the internet.

Kareena Kapoor gets ready for Sujoy Ghosh’s next in presence of &#039;best man&#039; Jehangir Ali Khan

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan got the cutest company while getting ready for a shoot in Kalimpong, West Bengal recently. On Saturday, Kareena took to Instagram and uploaded a new photo from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh`s yet-to-be-titled Netflix series. The image features Bebo getting ready for the shot as her second born Jeh sat on a high chair in front of her.

"Double whammy!! Getting ready with the best man for company...DAY-4-Kalimpong #Devotionofsuspectx," she captioned the post.

The mother-son picture has left netizens impressed.

"Pure Love," Kareena`s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented. "Adorable yaaaa," Ruchika Kapoor Sheikh wrote.

Speaking about the project, it is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The Netflix film is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino`s most acclaimed works, `The Devotion of Suspect X`. Actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of the project.

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena KapoorJehJehangir Ali KhantaimurTaimur Ali KhanSujoy Ghosh
