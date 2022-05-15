New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan got the cutest company while getting ready for a shoot in Kalimpong, West Bengal recently. On Saturday, Kareena took to Instagram and uploaded a new photo from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh`s yet-to-be-titled Netflix series. The image features Bebo getting ready for the shot as her second born Jeh sat on a high chair in front of her.

"Double whammy!! Getting ready with the best man for company...DAY-4-Kalimpong #Devotionofsuspectx," she captioned the post.

The mother-son picture has left netizens impressed.

"Pure Love," Kareena`s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented. "Adorable yaaaa," Ruchika Kapoor Sheikh wrote.

Speaking about the project, it is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The Netflix film is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino`s most acclaimed works, `The Devotion of Suspect X`. Actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of the project.