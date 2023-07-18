Kareena Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra Is All Things Adorable

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 41st birthday on July 18. With her top-notch performances in every project and innate ability to captivate the audience, the actress has managed to prove her mettle not only in Bollywood but in the international entertainment industry. On the occasion of her birthday, her fans, friends and family are pouring in warm wishes from her. Kareena Kapoor is one of the Bollywood celebrities who extended her heartfelt wishes to the Citadel actress on her birthday. Kareena Kapoor dropped a throwback picture of herself with Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. The picture is from the time when both appeared together on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan.

Sharing the black and white photo, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday PC @priyankachopra. Keep ruling the world, lots of love always.”





Kareena Kapoor And Priyanka Chopra’s Unusual Relationship

Although Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra share a great bond as of now, there was a time when they both couldn’t see eye to eye. On multiple occasions, both of them were seen taking sly digs at each other. Earlier, when Priyanka got the National Film Award for her film Fashion, Kareena was asked to give a response. Kareena said that she “does not want the National Award” and wants the audience to watch her movies. Later, in an interview with NDTV, Priyanka was questioned about the “snide remarks” to which the actor replied, “I guess if you don’t have one, you know… sour grapes… What do I say?”

Kareena Kapoor And Priyanka Chopra On Koffee With Karan

However, years later, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra appeared together on Koffee with Karan. While speaking about their alleged fallout, the actresses said that they hardly knew each other at that time. Kareena, while speaking about the same, said, “I think we didn’t even know each other. We never spent enough time with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along. But till we didn’t do that, it was just weird energy created by people.”

Well, as of now, there’s no bad blood between both the top actresses. Notably, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were seen together in the 2004 film Aitraaz alongside Akshay Kumar.