Kareena Kapoor Hosts BFFs Amrita Arora, Karan Johar At Her Residence, Twins With Malaika Arora In Kaftans

New Delhi: Last night was a glam night for Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friends from the tinsel villa. Kareena decided to spend the Tuesday evening in the company of her pals and hence the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress turned host and invited some of her close friends including Malaika Arora, Amrita Singh, Karan Johar, and Natasha Poonawala at her Mumbai residence. The actress took to social media and shared a bunch of photos from the get-together.

In the photos, she is seen dressed up in a multi-coloured kaftan. Malaika Arora Khan too came dressed up in a solid green kaftan and the ladies posed together for the cameras. Kareena's bestie Amrita Arora was dressed in a black top and matching shorts which she teamed up with a white shirt. The star guest of the evening was Natasha Poonawalla who looked gorgeous in a pink dress, which she wore with silver embellished hand gloves and black boots.

Malaika Arora too offered several glimpses from the evening on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor was missing from the get-together.

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora became best friends after bonding in their late teens. Their girl gang has expanded to include their sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The ladies are often seen spending time with each other and stepping out for lunch and dinner outings.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' (2022). She will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'The Devotion of Suspect X' and 'The Buckingham Murders'. She also has 'The Crew', alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood