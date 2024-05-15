Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749467
NewsLifestylePeople
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Kareena Kapoor Khan Lauds Hollywood Icon Meryl Streep, Says 'There Is No One Like You'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post about Meryl Streep as she returned to Cannes after three decades. 

|Last Updated: May 15, 2024, 12:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan Lauds Hollywood Icon Meryl Streep, Says 'There Is No One Like You' (Image : @Kareenakapoorkhan /Instagram )

 New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post about Hollywood icon Meryl Streep and said that there is no one like her.

Kareena took to her Instagram story, where she shared a post about Streep at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. In the image, the icon is seen wearing a white pantsuit featuring high-waisted trousers and a blue-and-white striped shirt underneath her blazer.

“O Meryl there is absolutely no one like you,” Kareena wrote.

The actor received the honorary Palme d’Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. According to variety.com, Streep was greeted by a thunderous two-minute standing ovation.

The Oscar-winning actress was so overcome with emotion that she first pretended to walk off the stage, but eventually began to dance to the applause.

Streep had thanked Cannes in her speech for welcoming her back after over three decades, with her last appearance being for 1989’s 'Evil Angels'.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Modi gave a big hint in nomination from Varanasi
DNA
Who is responsible for the hoarding accident in Ghatkopar
DNA
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal